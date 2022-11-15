(KRON) — An officer with the Hayward Police Department recently recovered two firearms in one night in separate traffic stops, according to a social media post from Hayward PD. Officer Emilio Gonzalez started with the department a little over a year ago, according to the tweet, although he brought “years of experience” from an unnamed previous department.

Since joining the department, Gonzalez has recovered 14 illegally possessed firearms, many of which were paired with narcotics recoveries and other drug sales related violations, the post says. On a recent night, Gonzalez recovered two guns in one night on separate traffic stops a few hours apart from one another.

Photos accompanying the post showed two different firearms, ammunition, cash and what looks like drugs or drug paraphernalia.

Photos: Hayward PD

“We are proud to have Emilio as part of our Hayward family and are grateful for his commitment to keeping the Hayward safe,” the post concludes.