Two flu-related deaths reported in Marin County, health officials say

MARIN COUNTY (KRON) — Public health officials in Marin County announced Tuesday that two people died in November and December after contracting the flu.

The public health department said the first person to die was hospitalized during the last week of November with the flu.

A second person died earlier this month of the flu.

Health officials are now advising residents to get vaccinated against the disease.

They say the flu can be serious, especially for older adults.

With travel and time spent with family and at social gatherings, the holiday season also creates a greater risk to develop the disease, Marin County Public Health said.

Symptoms of the flu include fever, headaches, chills, body aches and fatigue.

Just last week, the California Department of Public Health said this year’s strain of the flu is more widespread and more active than previous years.

Statewide, the agency said there had been 16 flu-related deaths since the end of September.

Everyone over the age of 6-month is advised to get a flu shot.