(BCN) — A married couple who were found dead last week from suspected carbon monoxide poisoning at their Santa Rosa apartment were identified Thursday by the Sonoma County Coroner’s Office as 62-year-old Angela Smith and 56-year-old Michael Smith. The two were found deceased at about 9:30 a.m. Nov. 7 in an apartment at 2705 Range Ave. by a maintenance worker.

First responders donned self-contained breathing equipment to investigate the apartment, where a dog was found inside, still alive. It was turned over to animal control. Santa Rosa firefighters detected high levels of carbon monoxide using air monitoring equipment. The initial investigation suggested that a natural gas-fueled appliance caused the exposure, but the official cause of death was still under investigation as of Thursday, according to the Coroner’s Office.



The other 11 units at the apartment complex were checked for carbon monoxide exposure but none was detected.

