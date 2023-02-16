LOS GATOS, Calif. (KRON) — Two people were found dead inside a house in Los Gatos on Wednesday.

The Los Gatos-Monte Sereno Police Department released few details about the incident. Police said officers found the bodies while performing a welfare check at the residence.

“LGMSPD is investigating this as an isolated occurrence with no threat to the public,” police wrote Thursday afternoon. “The names of the decedents are not being released at this time.”

Police did not say whether detectives suspect foul play, however, an investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Det. Mike Birley at the Los

Gatos-Monte Sereno Police Department 408-827-3219 or mbirley@losgatosca.gov