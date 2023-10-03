(KRON) — Two Fremont elementary schools sheltered in place on Tuesday due to carjacking incidents nearby, the Fremont Police Department said. Juvenile suspects were arrested in both cases.

The first incident happened in the area of Sundale Drive and Wall Common at about 1 p.m. Police said the suspects were not able to take the car and were found in a nearby apartment complex. One of the juvenile suspects had a BB gun.

Brier Elementary School, located at 39201 Sundale Drive, sheltered in place until the incident was resolved. The school is just a block away from the reported crime.

Later Monday afternoon, security cameras alerted police to a carjacked vehicle near Grimmer Boulevard and Automall Parkway.

Police said the involved vehicle was carjacked on Monday at the Gateway Plaza Shopping Center. Two suspects, one of whom was armed with a gun, took the victim’s car and fled, per FPD.

Fremont officers spotted the car on Tuesday in the area of Sundale Drive and Hilo Street, and they attempted to pull it over. The suspects instead fled, setting off a short police chase.

The chase ended in the parking lot of Millard Elementary School, located at 5200 Valpey Park Drive. The school sheltered in place as FPD’s school resource officers assisted.

Two suspects were arrested and one got away. Both arrestees are under the age of 18, per FPD.