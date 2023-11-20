(KRON) – A man accused of stabbing two men has been arrested, the Fremont Police Department announced Monday.

Fremont police officers were dispatched to the 4100 block of Walnut Ave for the report of a stabbing on Nov. 17 at 4:47p.m.

Upon arrival, officers located two male victims who sustained stab wounds. According to officers, they began providing medical aid to both victims before victims were transported to area hospitals.

One victim (a 23-year-old male) remained in stable condition. However, the other victim (a 30-year-old male) was in critical condition.

According to obtained surveillance footage of the incident and multiple witnesses, the suspect was identified as 28-year-old Fremont resident, Miguel Angel Villareal.

Officers saturated the area to locate Villareal, police said. Fremont PD Crimes Against Person(s) detectives responded to investigate. After several hours, Villareal was located and taken into custody, according to police.

Villareal was arrested for two counts of attempted murder. Villareal is set to be arraigned on Nov. 22.

According to police, Villareal has a criminal history of arrest for robbery, battery on a person inflicting serious bodily injury, resisting an officer, and related drug-related offenses.

Villareal’s motivation for this crime is currently unknown and under investigation.

Detectives are still actively investigating this case. If you have information, please contact Detective M. Paiva at 790-6900 or mpaiva@fremont.gov.

Fremont PD accepts anonymous tips via text or on the web. Text ‘Tip FremontPD’ followed by your short message to 888-777.