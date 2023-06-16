(KRON) — Two men with known gang associations were arrested Thursday in connection to an April shooting in Napa that left two teenagers injured, the Napa Police Department announced Friday. On April 5, Napa PD officers responded to a shots fired report in the 3000 block of Browns Valley Road.

Officers arrived on the scene and located two victims, an 18-year-old man and a 17-year-old juvenile. The victims had been shot as they drove away in their vehicle, police said. The driver was grazed in the head and the passenger was wounded in the leg. Both victims were treated for their injuries.

A black SUV was caught on surveillance video at the apartment complex where the shooting occurred. The SUV pulled up to where the victims had parked and as they drove away, the occupants fired multiple rounds at the victims.

Through an investigation by the Napa Police Special Enforcement Unit (SEU), Pedro Garcia and Cesar Fernandez were identified as suspects in the shooting. Both men are known Sureño gang members, according to police.

On Thursday, a search warrant was served at Garcia’s residence by SWAT Teams from Napa PD and the Napa Sheriff’s Office, SEU and Napa PD detectives. Fernandez and Garcia were arrested based on the warrants.

Both men were booked into the Napa County Detention Facility on felony charges that included:

Attempted murder

Assault with a firearm

Discharging a firearm causing Great Bodily Harm or injury

Shooting at occupied vehicle

Child endangerment

Street terrorism

Criminal Street Gang enhancement

Gang conspiracy

Police are still seeking additional information related to this investigation.