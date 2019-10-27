Fires at Carquinez Bridge shut down I-80, prompt evacuations in Crockett

>> LIVE TRAFFIC CONDITIONS

VALLEJO (KRON) — Two fires are burning Sunday morning near Vallejo and Crockett at the Carquinez Bridge.

The fires have shut down Interstate 80 in both directions.

The CHP first reported the Vallejo fire around 9:07 a.m.

That fire is burning near homes in the Glen Cove area of Vallejo.

The second fire is burning on the other side of the freeway closer to Crockett.

Evacuations are underway south of Pomona Street in Crockett because of the fire.

An evacuation warning is in place for the entire town of Crockett.

Both directions of the freeway are closed and drivers are being forced to turn around at the toll plaza.

Photos show plumes of smoke above the Carquinez Bridge.

The Cal State Maritime campus has also been evacuated due to the fire.

According to the college, the fire has jumped the freeway.

In statement, the college said, “Final stages of a campus evacuation due to the fire. At the beginning of the emergency, only 150-200 cadets were on campus because classes and activities had been canceled for the remainder of the weekend and Monday.”

There is a fire on both sides of I80 at the Carqueniz Bridge. Eastbound I80 is shutdown from the Crockett side and closed westbound from the Vallejo side. pic.twitter.com/CXs05UtMOt — Pinole PD (@PinolePD) October 27, 2019