(KRON) — Two firearms were recovered in two separate traffic stops in one night, according to a news release from the Hayward Police Department. Along with the handguns, officers also recovered ammunition and a bulletproof vest with armored plates. Both vehicles were initially pulled over for equipment violations, police said.

Both handguns were within reach of the vehicle occupants at the time they were pulled over.

“While most traffic stops do not end with arrests for possession of weapons and ammunition, these instances are good reminders for our officers to use safe tactics and clear communication during every interaction with the public,” police said.

No one was injured during either of the incidents, according to police. Photos accompanying the press release showed two handguns along with ammunition and the bulletproof vest.