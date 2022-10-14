PITTSBURG, Calif. (KRON) – Two people were found shot in a car in Pittsburg, including a minor, the Pittsburg Police Department confirmed to KRON4 News.

Police first got the call about a shooting at Dabi and Civic avenues at 9:06 p.m. When they arrived, they found two gunshot victims in a car.

One victim was an adult female and another was a pre-teen male. They are related, police continued.

The adult female had several gunshot wounds and was airlifted to the hospital. The boy was taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

No arrests have been made, and there will be an additional announcement if it becomes a homicide investigation.