MARIN, Calif. (KRON) — Two people were rescued by air after hiking down a cliff in the Marin Headlands on Christmas Eve, according to the California Highway Patrol’s Golden Gate Division.

A witness tells KRON4 that around noon on Saturday, two hikers had climbed down the cliff before getting stuck on the beach when the tide started to rise. CHP says H-30 responded to the area to complete the rescue, and the helicopter dropped the two people off with firefighters nearby.

Video from the scene shows a helicopter in the air with two people tied to a rope below. The pair are raised up above the cliff and then disappear from view as they are lowered to the ground behind some trees.

KRON On is streaming now

The El Cerrito Fire Department worked in conjunction with the Marin County Fire Department, Southern Marin Fire District and the National Parks Service to effort the rescue. The Southern Marin Fire District advises all who visit the coastline to stay clear of the cliff’s edge and abide by warning signs, “They are there for a reason,” the agency said.