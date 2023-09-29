(KRON) – The San Leandro Police Department is investigating two separate homicides that occurred in the parking lot of 24 Hour Fitness at the Bayfair Center.

According to police, the first homicide was reported on Sept. 14 around 11:50 a.m. Officers were alerted to an unconscious male inside of a vehicle parked at the 24 Hour Fitness. Officers located a deceased male subject inside a vehicle, suffering from what appeared to be a single gunshot wound, police said.

The second homicide was reported on Sept. 24 around 10:40 a.m. The second victim was found deceased also inside a vehicle, suffering from what appeared to be gunshot wounds, police said.

Police are unsure if the two homicides are connected or random acts.

If you have information regarding these incidents, please contact the San Leandro Police Department via any of the following methods: Detective C. Pricco at (510)577-3244, anonymous tip line at (510)-577-3278, or text-to-tip at 888777.