(KRON) — Two people were hospitalized after being stabbed in Berkeley on Friday evening, the Berkeley Police Department said. Police are still searching for the suspect.

Police responded to a possible home intruder on El Camino Real near the Oakridge Steps just before 6:30 p.m. Friday. Officers located two victims, who were taken to Highland Hospital. Police did not provide an update on their conditions.

The suspect was identified as 23-year-old Byron Decles. He is approximately 5-foot-8 or 5-foot-9 with blond hair. An image of Decles is at the top of the story.

BPD said the suspect fled the scene before officers arrived. He may be armed with a “cutting instrument,” police said.

Police had issued a shelter-in-place while searching for Decles. An investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about Decles’ whereabouts is asked to call Berkeley police at (510) 981-5900 (option 3). Anyone who sees Decles should call 9-1-1.