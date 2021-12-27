Two hospitalized after early morning shooting in San Francisco’s Financial District

(BCN) — A shooting early morning Monday in San Francisco’s Financial District left two people injured, according to police.

Officers learned about the shooting around 2:15 a.m., near the corner of Battery and Jackson streets.

There, they learned the two male victims were sitting in their vehicle when two suspects began shooting at them.

The suspects then got into a vehile and fled, police said.

The victims were taken to the hospital for their injuries, which were not life-threatening, according to police.

No arrests have been made in the double shooting and police are asking anyone with information to call the Police Department’s tip line at (415) 575-4444 or to send a tip by text message to TIP411 with “SFPD” at the start of the message.

