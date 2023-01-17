BERKELEY, Calif. (KRON) — Two people were taken to the hospital after a fire at Bayer’s West Berkeley facility on Tuesday morning, Bayer has confirmed to KRON4.

The company states that the fire was contained in one area of the manufacturing buildings, and the flames were extinguished by the building’s sprinklers with help from the Berkeley Fire Department. Two contractors were taken by ambulance to a local hospital for further care, Bayer tells KRON4.

Berkeley Fire Department remains on scene and is working with Bayer personnel to ascertain the cause of the fire. Bayer

Bayer’s Berkeley facility includes 46 acres of manufacturing and lab space. Over 1,000 people are employed there developing products and manufacturing commercial drug treatments, according to Bayer’s website.

Bayer has a long history in Berkeley. In 1992, Bayer, a multi-national pharmaceutical and biotechnology company, partnered with the City of Berkeley on a Development Agreement. This DA provided Bayer with increased a

According to the minutes for the Berkeley City Council Meeting in Nov. 2021, Bayer has been approved to demolish nine structures on its campus and build twelve new ones over the next 30 years. In exchange for its continued development in the area, Bayer will pay approximately $33 million to various city efforts.