OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Two people were hospitalized after being shot in Oakland Thursday evening, the Oakland Police Department confirmed to KRON4.

The shooting happened just after 6:00 p.m. in the 300 block of 27th Street, just northwest of Lake Merritt. Officers arrived at the scene and found a victim with a gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to a hospital and is listed in stable condition. Later, a second victim was taken to another local hospital. That victim is in critical condition.

OPD is investigating the incident. Anyone with information is asked to contact the OPD Criminal Investigations Division at 510-238-3821.

This is a developing story. Stick with KRON4 for updates.