Two hospitalized in wake of early morning East Oakland shooting

OAKLAND, Calif. (BCN) — Two people were hospitalized in the wake of a shooting in east Oakland early Saturday morning, police said.

Officers responded to the 1100 block of 89th Avenue shortly after midnight on the report of a shooting, according to police. They found a male victim suffering from a gunshot wound, police said.

A second gunshot victim had gone to the hospital on her own before the police arrived, and both victims are in stable condition, according to police.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact the police department’s felony assault unit at (510) 238-3426.

