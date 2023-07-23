(KRON) — Two suspects were taken into custody after allegedly brandishing a firearm after a fight at a bar in Menlo Park early Sunday morning, according to the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office.

A fight at Club San Luis was reported to police around 2:40 a.m. The bar is located in an unestablished area of Menlo Park.

Witnesses told the sheriff’s office that two people were ejected from the bar, but they both later returned with a rifle. The two suspects then began threatening the crowd that was outside of the bar. Witnesses managed to provide a vehicle description and license plate number as both suspects fled the scene.

Deputies arrived at the scene and spotted the suspect’s vehicle nearby. They conducted a traffic stop, and they found a BB gun rifle in the vehicle.

The two suspects, later identified as Liandro Morean Jazo, 32, and Jorge Moreno Torres, 34, both of Redwood City were taken into custody. The pair was booked into the Maguire Correctional Facility, and each of them is being held on $50,000 bail.

The sheriff’s office says the investigation is still ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to come forward. Anonymous tips can be submitted to the sheriff’s office at 1-800-547-2700.