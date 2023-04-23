OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – Oakland police are investigating a shooting that left two individuals injured after sustaining gunshot wounds early Sunday morning, according to the Oakland Police Department.

The shooting occurred just before 1 a.m. in the 1300 block of 91st Avenue. Officers arrived on scene and located two victims suffering from apparent gunshot wound(s) and were later transported to a local hospital, OPD said.

One of the victims, a Richmond resident, is currently listed in grave condition and not expected to survive his injuries. The other victim, an El Sobrante resident, sustained non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

OPD’s homicide division will be investigating the shooting. The identity of both victims is not being released at this time, according to Oakland police.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact OPD’s Homicide Section at (510)-238-3821.