(KRON) — Two people were shot in Oakland on Tuesday evening, the Oakland Police Department said. The address provided by OPD is the block that houses Castlemont High School.

Officers went to the 8600 block of MacArthur Blvd just before 5:30 p.m. for the shooting. Castlemont is located at 8601 MacArthur Blvd.

OPD found two victims with gunshot wounds at the scene. There is no word on the victims’ condition.

Details about this shooting are limited at this time. Anyone with information is asked to call OPD at (510) 238-3426.