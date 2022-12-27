SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A shooting injured two people in the Mission on Tuesday afternoon, the San Francisco Police Department confirmed to KRON4.

Around 12:42 p.m., officers were called to the 2000 block of Mission Street, not far from the 16th Street Mission BART station. There officers found two men suffering from gunshot wounds. Officers aided the victims and also called emergency medical services to the scene.

Paramedics arrived and took both men to a local hospital for further treatment. Police say they do not know medical conditions of either victim at this time.

Citizen App video from the scene shows at least three police vehicles outside of the U.S. Bank located at 2007 Mission Street. In the video, police tape is visible blocking off the scene.

This is an open investigation and no arrest has been made. If you know anything about the incident you are asked to contact the SFPD Tip Line at 415-575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 to begin messaging with SFPD.