(KRON) — Two people were injured in two separate shootings that took place across Oakland on Friday night, according to the Oakland Police Department.

OPD arrived at the 5900 block of International Boulevards around 9:45 p.m. after reports that someone had been shot in the area. Officers arrived on scene and learned that a victim had taken themselves to a local hospital. The victim was listed in critical but stable condition, according to police.

Over an hour later, police were notified of a ShotSpotter alert in the area of 38th Avenue and Masterson Street. Officers found a victim suffering from a gunshot wound at the scene. They were taken to a local hospital and are listed in stable condition.

Police say the investigation into both of these shootings is ongoing. Anyone with information on either incident is asked to contact the OPD Felony Assault Unite at 510-238-3426.