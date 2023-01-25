SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Two people were injured in a shooting in San Francisco Wednesday night, the San Francisco Police Department said.

At about 7:34 p.m., officers were called to the 1600 block of California Street for a shooting. Upon arriving at the scene, they found two men with gunshot wounds — one lying on the ground and another inside a business.

Both victims were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries. SFPD did not arrest anyone Wednesday night.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to contact SFPD at (415) 575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 and begin the message with SFPD.