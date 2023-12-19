(KRON) — Two men were killed in a crash in Campbell on Monday, the Campbell Police Department said.

The men were killed when their car struck a tree on the San Tomas Expressway near Budd Avenue. The crash happened at about 1 p.m., and both victims died at the scene.

This week has seen a number of fatal crashes across the Bay Area as wet weather continues in the region. In the East Bay, a non-weather-related crash claimed the lives of three people when a car’s tire blew out on Interstate 680 near Pleasanton. The car went airborne, hit a tree and slid down an embankment.

“We urge drivers to drive cautiously, especially under current rainy weather conditions,” Campbell police said Tuesday.

The crash remains under investigation.