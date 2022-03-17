SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Two people were killed in a collision Wednesday shortly after 8:45 p.m. in Oakland, police say.

“Oakland Police officers attempted to make a traffic stop in the 1300 block of 76th Avenue; however, the individual fled in their vehicle south bound 76th Avenue from International Boulevard,” police stated in a news release. “Officers did not pursue this individual. Shortly after, the individual, who was the sole occupant, collided with another vehicle which was traveling eastbound on Rudsdale Street. The second vehicle was occupied by three individuals.”

A 37-year-old male Oakland resident tried to flee on foot but failed, and was taken into custody.

The driver and front passenger of the second vehicle were pronounced dead at the scene. A female passenger in the rear is in stable condition at an area hospital.

The identities of the two people killed are not known at this time. It is unknown if alcohol or drugs played a role in the deaths.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Oakland Police Department Traffic Investigation Unit at (510) 777-8570.