SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Two people were killed in San Francisco last weekend, according to San Francisco Police Department Investigations Deputy Chief Raj Vaswani. One homicide happened Friday at the San Francisco Main Public Library, and the other was Saturday at Fulton Street and Webster Street. Police said the killings were unrelated.

The Friday homicide happened at the library’s promenade just before 10:00 p.m., Vaswani said. The victim was possibly involved in a fight.

The second killing happened just before 9:00 p.m. on Saturday. Vaswani said multiple gunmen shot and killed the victim, and lots of casings were found at the scene.

The first victim was identified as a 56-year-old San Francisco resident. The second was a 37-year-old San Francisco resident.

Police did not publicly identify the victims or announce any arrests for the killings.