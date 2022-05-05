SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) — Two people were found shot to death in a Santa Rosa home Thursday afternoon, the Santa Rosa Police Department said. Officers were called to the 1000 block of Aston Avenue just before 4:30 p.m for the shooting.

Police found two people with fatal gunshot wounds upon arrival. They also located a handgun.

The motive and circumstances of the shooting are currently under investigation, SRPD said. More information will be released when it is available.

The homicide was the fifth in Santa Rosa in 2022 and the fourth caused by gun violence, SRPD said.