(KRON) — Two lanes are blocked on northbound US-101 in Menlo Park due to a brush fire, according to a 511 alert.

The fire is north of Willow Road in Menlo Park. The two right lanes are blocked.

Caltrans’ traffic camera shows traffic on northbound US-101 slowed to a crawl due to the closures.

Drivers are advised to take alternate routes to avoid the area. There is no estimated time for the roadway to reopen.

