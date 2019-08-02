Live Now
Two major health care providers in Napa want to merge

Bay Area

NAPA (KRON) – A public hearing is scheduled Friday at Napa City Hall on a proposal to merge two major health care providers.

Providence St. Joseph Health and Adventist Health want to merge.

They claim the deal would provide improved access to quality care in the region.

The public hearing will begin at 10 a.m. at Napa City Hall located at 955 School Street.

Attorney General Xavier Becerra must approve the merger.

He postponed a decision until September and scheduled today’s hearing.

