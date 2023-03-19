WALNUT CREEK, Calif. (KRON) – Two men were arrested after attempting to carjack a man on Saturday, according to the Walnut Creek Police Department.

At 5:42 p.m., officers responded to a report of a carjacking in-progress at a parking lot in the 2500 block of North Main Street. Two males opened the front passenger and driver’s side doors and dragged the male victim out of the car where he was kicked in the stomach, police said.

The two men attempted to carjack the man, however a citizen intervened and the suspects fled the area. Officers arrived two minutes after receiving the report and located the two suspects running on Third Avenue, WCPD said.

A perimeter was set up and officers located the suspects who were hiding on Cameo Court. The suspects were identified as William Hleza and Emmanuel Hleza, police said.

KRON On is streaming news live now

Both were arrested for attempted carjacking, kidnapping and conspiracy. They were transported to Martinez County Jail on $350,000 bail each.

The victim was treated at the scene and sustained minor injuries, police said.