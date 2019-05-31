Two men arrested in San Rafael on child pornography charges

SAN RAFAEL (KRON) -- Two men in San Rafael have been arrested for possessing child pornography.

One of the men arrested, according to his social media page, is a Boy Scout volunteer.

While investigating Marin County men for possessing child pornography, police arrested two men from San Rafael.

One of the suspects, 30-year-old Lorenzo Tambriz, was arrested for suspicion of possessing obscene material of a minor.

The second suspect, 64-year-old John Blecka was arrested for sending obscene material of a minor.

Police say there were also electronic devices found in each suspects’ home that investigators will be going through.

San Rafael police told KRON4 detectives worked with Morgan Hill and Livermore Police Departments, the Marin Sheriff's Office, the Department of Homeland Security, the FBI, the secret service as well as the Silicon Valley Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

For Blecka, he said no comment when reached by phone about his arrest.

His social media pages claim he is an accountant in Larkspur and Boy Scout master.

Tambriz is being held in the Marin County Jail on $50,000.

The two suspects’ booking photos are not being released by police, because more charges could be coming.

Police obtained search warrants for the suspects’ homes based on leads and want parents to use this as an opportunity to talk to their kids about internet safety.

Police say kids are starting to use the internet at a younger and younger age, so it is important for parents to ask them what they are doing online.

Police served five search warrants and said more arrests could be coming.

