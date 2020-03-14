Two men fatally shot while sitting in car in San Leandro

SAN LEANDRO, Calif. (KRON) — Two men were shot and killed Friday night while sitting in a car in San Leandro.

At around 11 p.m., officers responded to reports of shots being fired in the 2100 block of East 14th Street, police said.

Officers said when they arrived they found two men suffering from gunshot wounds seated in a vehicle.

The first victim, a man in his late 20s, was taken to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

The second victim, a man in his mid-20s, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Police say an investigation revealed that there was some type of verbal exchange between the victims and the gunman right before the gunshots were fired.

The motive for the homicides remains unclear and the investigation is still ongoing.

Anyone with information about this case is encouraged to call the San Leandro Police Department at (510) 577-2740.

