(KRON) — Two minors who were allegedly in possession of a stolen vehicle were arrested by the Campbell Police Department on Friday morning. Around 9:45 a.m., Campbell PD saw three stolen vehicles with several occupants wearing gloves and face coverings.

According to police, they were attempting to break into parked vehicles along Union Avenue. When the officers arrived, the three stolen vehicles took off in different directions at a high rate of speed.

One of the vehicles that took off crashed into a VTA railway arm near Civic Center Drive and East Campbell Avenue. The two occupants of that vehicle took off on foot.

Both suspects — later identified as juveniles — were apprehended by Campbell PD officers. The two were arrested on charges that included:

Resisting arrest

Possession of a stolen vehicle

Possession of burglary tools

Possession of a switchblade knife

“Our Campbell Police officers remain vigilant in their efforts to investigate this incident to the full extent and will continue to proactively address suspicious activities,” Campbell PD said in a social media post.