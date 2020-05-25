Two more inmates at Santa Rita Jail test positive for COVID-19

ALAMEDA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) – Two additional inmates at Santa Rita Jail have tested positive for COVID-19, the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office announced Sunday.

Officials also announced the latest coronavirus information at the jail.

They say 46 formerly positive COVID-19 inmates have completely recovered and remain in custody. Two formerly positive COVID-19 inmates have recovered and are no longer in custody.

Four inmates who tested positive for coronavirus were released from custody, officials say.

There are 13 inmates, known as “red inmates” meaning both patients with COVID-19 symptoms awaiting test results and patients with positive COVID-19 results.

Red patients will be released individually from OPHU, HU8A or HU8C when cleared by medical.

No additional details are being released by officials at this time.

