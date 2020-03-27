Two more Santa Rosa PD officers tested positive for COVID-19; five total

SANTA ROSA, Calif., (KRON) — Two additional Santa Rosa Police Department officers have tested positive for COVID-19 the department said Friday. At this time the total amount of positive cases in the department is five.

On Tuesday Santa Rosa Police Chief Rainer Navarro reported three other officers coming down with COVID-19 related illnesses. It was revealed that all three officers tested positive for COVID-19.

Santa Rosa PD and other deemed essential businesses continue to operate by following protocols to limit exposure and practice social distancing.

