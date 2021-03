OAKLAND, CA – OCTOBER 21: A Bay Area Rapid Transit (BART) sign stands at a closed station on October 21, 2013 in Oakland, California. BART workers continue to strike after contract negotiations between BART management and the transit agency’s two largest unions fell apart last week. Management and unions agreed on the financial specifics of […]

(BCN) – The entrances at 19th and 20th streets to the 19th Street BART station in uptown Oakland are closed Saturday morning due to an investigation.

BART officials said in an alert sent shortly before 10 a.m. that riders should use the entrance at 17th Street to access the station.

Information about the investigation was not released.