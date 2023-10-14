(KRON) — Two shootings Friday night in Oakland happened in a span of approximately 15 minutes, according to the Oakland Police Department. The shootings also happened roughly one mile away from another.

Shooting 1

The shooting happened just after 10:15 p.m. on the 4500 block of Melrose Avenue, Oakland police said. Officers arrived at the scene and found evidence that a shooting happened.

OPD officers were not able to locate any victims at the time. However, further investigation revealed it was a drive-by shooting in which two people were shot at.

One of the individuals walking fired back with at least one gunshot toward that vehicle as it fled the area, according to OPD. The shooting happened approximately one block away from Fremont High School on Foothill Boulevard.

The department says anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact 510-238-3426.

Shooting 2

Approximately 15 minutes later and one mile northwest, another shooting was reported by OPD. The shooting happened around 10:30 p.m. on the 2500 block of 34th Avenue, which resulted in one fatality and two others being hospitalized.

Police then located two victims each with at least one gunshot wound. Medical crews responded to assist the victims, but one of the victims died at the scene. The other victim was taken to the hospital where they are listed in critical condition.

Upon further investigation, OPD learned about an additional victim in the 34th Avenue shooting, the department said. That person went to the hospital and is listed in stable condition.

None of the three victims were identified by authorities at this time. OPD says anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact 510-238-3821 and or the “TIP LINE” at 510-238-7950.