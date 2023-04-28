The City of Oakland Police Station at 455 7th Street in Oakland, Calif. on Wednesday, March 3, 2021. (Keith Burbank/Bay City News)

(KRON) — Two separate overnight shootings are being investigated by the Oakland Department. One occurred just before 10:30 p.m. in the 5700 block of Foothill Boulevard, according to police. Officers responded following two ShotSpotter activations.

When officers arrive on the scene, they located evidence of a shooting but couldn’t locate a victim. A short while later, the OPD Communications Division was notified that two gunshot wound victims had self transported to a local hospital for treatment.

One of the victims was in critical but stable condition and the other was listed as stable, police said.

An investigation linked the victims to the shooting in the 5700 block of Foothill Boulevard.

The second shooting OPD is investigating occurred shortly after 11:15 p.m. in the 3800 block of Midvale Avenue. Officers arrived and located a victim with gunshot wounds. Paramedics arrived and transported the victim to a hospital for medical treatment. He’s listed in stable condition, according to police.

During a follow-up investigation at the scene, officers took a man and a woman who were both Oakland residents into custody in connection with the second shooting.

This is an ongoing investigation.