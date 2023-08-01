(KRON) — Two people have been arrested and charged in connection to a road rage incident that killed a man from Carmel, the California Highway Patrol said.

Nicholas Krenke, 32, of Monterey was booked into Monterey County Jail on a felony hit-and-run charge on July 18. On July 25, Jenny R. Lesch, 45, of Carmel Valley turned herself into the Monterey Police Department on charges including hit-and-run, assault and reckless driving.

The crash took place on May 31 around 3:35 p.m. on State Route 1, south of State Route 68 in an unincorporated part of Monterey County.

CHP says 62-year-old James Howard Pack of Carmel lost control of his vehicle due to Lesch’s actions, and then his car was struck by Krenke. Pack died, and Krenke and Lesch fled the scene, authorities said.

The Monterey County District Attorney’s Office filed criminal charges against both Lesch and Krenke after reviewing the investigation. CHP asks that anyone who witnesses a road rage incident of this kind to dial 911.

Anyone with more information about this case is asked to contact Officer W. Milward at 831-770-8000.