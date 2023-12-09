(KRON) – Two people attempting to commit auto theft were arrested, the Piedmont Police Department announced on Tuesday.

Piedmont police dispatch received a report of a black Cadillac with no license plates following an Amazon delivery truck in the 800 block of Kingston Ave around 4:45 p.m. on Dec. 5.

Upon officers’ arrival, they observed two subjects attempting to steal a black 2003 Chevrolet Tahoe. Officers then attempted to contact the subjects. However, the subjects fled the scene in the Cadillac at a high speed, police said.

According to police, the Cadillac hit another vehicle when attempting to flee. The Cadillac then eventually collided with a police vehicle on Piedmont Avenue before stopping.

After police detained the suspects, the passenger revealed that she had a loaded handgun in her waistband, police said. Police conducted a vehicle search, where they found burglary tools and drug paraphernalia.

The two suspects were arrested and booked into the Santa Rita Jail for attempted auto theft, resisting arrest, possession of a loaded weapon, and possession of drug paraphernalia.