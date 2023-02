COLMA, Calif. (KRON) — Two people were taken into custody after they were removed from an RV in a standoff with police, according to the Daly City Police Department.

Video from the scene shows seven police vehicles and at least seven officers on the scene surrounding the RV near a freeway onramp. The RV was later cleared by police. By 4 p.m. the situation was resolved “without incident,” and officers had cleared the scene, according to DCPD.