Two people found dead in Sleepy Hollow

SLEEPY HOLLOW, Calif. (KRON) – Two people were found dead in a driveway in Marin County Friday morning.

Marin County Sheriff’s officials said they found the bodies of a man and a woman at around 8 a.m. in the area of W. Oak Knoll of Sleepy Hollow.

The circumstances around the deaths are unknown at this time.

Marin County Hazardous Materials Team is also on scene to assist in the investigation.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

