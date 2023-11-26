(KRON) – Two people were injured in a shooting in San Francisco on Saturday.

San Francisco officers responded to the area of Turk Street and Hyde Street on a report of shots fired at approximately 10:41 p.m. on Nov. 25.

Once police were on the scene, they located two victims suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. According to police, officers rendered aid and summoned medical attention.

Paramedics responded to the scene and transported the victims to a local hospital. Both victims have non-life-threatening injuries.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to contact SFPD at (415)-575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411.