CASTRO VALLEY, Calif. (KRON) — Two people were shot Wednesday morning at an apartment complex in Castro Valley, the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office confirmed to KRON4 News. The shooting occurred at 9:18 a.m. on the 2400 block of Center Street.

Two victims were shot and have been transported to the hospital. Their injuries are serious, according to a tweet from Alameda County Sheriffs. Deputies and detectives remain on the scene.

The suspects fled the scene in a vehicle, according to law enforcement. Video of the scene obtained by KRON4 show a large police presence outside the apartment complex.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.