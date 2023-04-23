(KRON) — Two people were stabbed during a fight Saturday evening at a parking lot, the Pacifica Police Department (PPD) announced in a press release. Authorities say people were fighting in a parking lot on the 600 block of Crespi Drive.

Police responded to the report of a stabbing at around 5:21 p.m. However, most of the people in the group left before officers arrived on scene.

The two stabbing victims’ injuries do not appear to be life-threatening, according to PPD. One of the stabbing victims was attended to by emergency personnel at the parking lot and was taken to a hospital. The other victim was driven to the hospital by a family member, the press release said.

PPD says it encourages anyone with video from this fight to contact the department. They can call 650-738-7314 and refer to case #23-1010.

KRON On is streaming news live now

Cabrillo Elementary School is located at 601 Crespi Drive, but PPD did not confirm the stabbing happened in the parking lot of the school.

PPD will continue to investigate.