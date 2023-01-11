HOLLISTER, Calif. (KRON) — Two people were rescued from a submerged vehicle in Hollister late Tuesday night, and the Oakland Fire Department has shared video of the rescue.

Around 11:30 p.m., OFD learned that one vehicle had reportedly been overcome by flood water near 595 Hospital Road. Crews with the OFD were called to Hollister along with the Swift Water Rescue Team which has been established by the Governor’s Office of Emergency Services.

The rescue team arrived and found the passengers on top of the submerged vehicle. The rescue team used ladders to help both people to safety. Video shows a crewmember instruct one of the victims to “Just take your time,” as they climb over a ladder suspended above floodwaters.

OFD says that neither of the people in the vehicle appeared to be injured as a result of the incident. “This rescue, amidst extremely challenging conditions, is a testament to the training and professionalism of the team members, and the strong coordination that exists between the various agencies they represent,” said Oakland Fire Chief Reginald Freeman.

The Swift Water Rescue team includes personnel from Oakland Fire, Alameda County Fire, Fremont Fire, Contra Costa County Fire, Moraga Orinda Fire, Hayward Fire, Alameda City Fire and San Ramon Valley Fire.