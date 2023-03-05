OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — The two mountain lion cubs rescued and handed over to Oakland Zoo in the last several months appear to be thriving.

Video posted to Oakland Zoo’s Twitter page on Sunday showed both cubs, Holly and Hazel, settling into their temporary home at California Trail. Zoo officials wrote that they are aiming to help the cubs acclimate to different temperatures, spaces and activities.

As soon as the pair is ready, they’ll get access to more outdoor space.

Holly was rescued in Santa Cruz back in December. She was critically ill when she was rescued, but her health has since improved.

In January, Hazel was also rescued from the Santa Cruz area and brought to the Oakland Zoo. She weighed only 12 pounds at the time she was found.