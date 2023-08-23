(KRON) — Two men were arrested early Wednesday in connection to a theft from the parking garage of an apartment complex, according to the San Mateo Police Department. Officers received a call at 1:09 a.m. from a neighbor who witnessed the alleged theft, which took place in the 100 block of West 28th Avenue.

The suspect, identified as Shawn Bell-Jones, allegedly threatened to kill the neighbor before riding a bicycle away from the apartments.

Officers were quickly dispatched to the scene and saturated the area. Bell-Jones was located a few blocks away. He was found in possession of stolen items, police said, and was contacted with another person identified as Lamont Peters.

Peters lied to officers about his name and was in possession of methamphetamine, police said. Both men were arrested and booked into San Mateo County Jail on multiple charges.

Bell-Jones was charged with:

First-degree burglary

Second-degree robbery

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Warrant for Parole Violation

Peters was charged with:

Possession of controlled substance

Give false identification to a police officer

Warrant for Parole Violation

According to police, officers were aided in these arrests by the use of Live911 software, which allows them to listen to incoming 911 calls as they are happening in.