Two respite centers open in Oakland to offer relief from unhealthy air quality

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 03: The San Francisco-Oakland Bay Bridge is seen through hazy and smoky conditions on September 03, 2020 in San Francisco, California. The San Francisco Bay Area is experiencing unhealthy air quality as smoke from several wildfires moves through the area. The conditions have prompted the Bay Area Air Quality Management District to issue spare-the-air alerts for 17 consecutive days, breaking the old record of 14 days set back in 2018 during the Camp Fire. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

OAKLAND, Calif. (BCN) – The city of Oakland on Friday opened two locations for residents seeking relief from the unhealthy air quality resulting from ongoing wildfires in the region.

The respite centers, open on Friday and Saturday, will be staffed by city disaster service workers to provide short-term care to residents.

One of the centers will be at the Dimond Branch of the Oakland Public Library, 3565 Fruitvale Ave., and will be open from noon to 7 p.m.

The other center, open from noon to 5 p.m. will be at the North Oakland Senior Center at 5714 Martin Luther King Jr. Way.

With the air quality index at a very unhealthy level of 247 on Friday afternoon, the city advises residents to consider moving physical activities indoor, rescheduling them or keeping them short.

Those with heart or lung diseases, older adults, children and teenagers to avoid physical activities outdoors.

For more information on air quality health and safety tips, CLICK HERE.

Updates on respite centers in Oakland can be found on the city’s website.

Copyright © 2020 by Bay City News, Inc.

Latest Stories