(KRON) — Two members of the Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office died in separate incidents last week, the sheriff’s office said in a statement.

Richard “Troy” Reynolds (Photo courtesy of Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office)

On Tuesday, Richard “Troy” Reynolds died after suffering a medical emergency as he was leaving for work. Reynolds was a 27-year member of the sheriff’s office team.

On Friday, Arturo Romero died after a suspected DUI, wrong-way driver on Highway 87 crashed into him head-on. Romero had worked with the sheriff’s office for over 20 years, and he was heading home from his shift at a local jail when he died.

Romero Arturo (Photo courtesy of Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office)

The driver was identified as a 26-year-old San Jose man with the last name Gonzales. Gonzales was arrested after he was treated for moderate injuries from the crash.

“Please join us in honoring these remarkable heroes by keeping their families and loved ones in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time. Troy and Arturo will forever be remembered for their extraordinary service, their profound impact on the lives they touched, and their unwavering dedication to the communities of Santa Clara County.”